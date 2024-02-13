Occupiers fired almost 40 shells at Nikopol district and attacked UAVs 7 times: man was killed, enterprise, an educational institution, houses and power lines were damaged. PHOTOS
On 13 February, Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region was under Russian shelling.
This was announced by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military District Administration Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
"Artillery shelling and kamikaze drone attacks have been going on all day. Nikopol district suffered again.
It was noisy in the district centre, and in Myriv, Marhanets, and Pokrovsk rural communities. The aggressor fired almost four dozen shells there. They also used UAVs seven times.
Enemy weapons ended a man's life. Two 53-year-old men were wounded. They will be treated at home," the statement said.
As noted, there were hits to the territory of an industrial enterprise. The educational institution was also damaged. A two-storey building, 13 private houses, cars, and power lines were damaged. A dozen outbuildings, one garage were damaged, and two more were destroyed.
