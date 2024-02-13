ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12393 visitors online
News Photo War
5 639 78

Shmyhal visited front lines of 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade "Edelweiss". PHOTOS

The Prime Minister visited the positions of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade "Edelweiss"

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Prime Minister's telegram channel.

Shmyhal presented the brigade's soldiers with honorary awards and valuable gifts.

"I thank our defenders for their courage and bravery. For the defense of the country and every Ukrainian family," he wrote in the message.

Денис Шмигаль нагороджує воїна гірсько-штурмової бригади "Едельвейс"

Шмигаль вручив воїнам почесні відзнаки.

Read more: In six months, our attack drones hit more than 14,000 targets, - Shmyhal

Прем'єр та бійці бригади "Едельвейс".

Денис Шмигаль на передових позиціях українських захисників.

Вручення відзнак

Read more: Government has allocated UAH 20 billion for construction of fortifications this year, - Shmyhal

Author: 

Denys Shmyhal (675)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 