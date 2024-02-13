Shmyhal visited front lines of 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade "Edelweiss". PHOTOS
The Prime Minister visited the positions of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade "Edelweiss"
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Prime Minister's telegram channel.
Shmyhal presented the brigade's soldiers with honorary awards and valuable gifts.
"I thank our defenders for their courage and bravery. For the defense of the country and every Ukrainian family," he wrote in the message.
