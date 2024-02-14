Consequences of attack on Selydove: enemy shelled maternity ward and house, there are dead and wounded. PHOTOS

Last night, the Russian army struck twice in Selydove, Donetsk region. Fifteen people were injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko.

"Fifteen people were injured: 3 were killed (including a child and a pregnant woman), and 12 others were injured (including 4 children)," the statement said.

It is noted that the occupiers attacked the hospital around one in the morning. The main blow was to the maternity ward. In total, there were almost 200 people in the hospital at the time, dozens of patients were in serious condition. They were evacuated to other medical institutions in the region.

"Rescuers managed to save a 6-month-old baby. 6 people, including a child, were injured. The bodies of 3 people, including a child born in 2015, have been removed from the rubble.

In addition, the Russian military hit a 5-storey residential building. The entire entrance was completely destroyed. One person was rescued from the rubble, and 6 people were injured. Among them are 3 children born in 2007, 2011 and 2016," the police said.

