Day in Donetsk region: Ruscists shelled 3 districts of region, 3 people were killed, 14 were wounded. PHOTOS

Russian troops shelled three districts of Donetsk region during the day. High-rise buildings, administrative buildings and private houses were damaged.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, Russian invaders shelled three districts of the region.

Pokrovskyi district

"Selydove suffered from 4 rocket attacks - 3 people were killed and 12 wounded; a 5-storey building and a hospital building were destroyed, 9 multi-storey buildings were damaged. A person was wounded in Novohrodivka, 21 multi-storey buildings and 5 administrative buildings were damaged. Avdiivka was subjected to numerous shelling and air strikes. A building was damaged in Krasnohorivka. One more house was damaged in Hostre of the Kurakhove community," he noted.

Kramatorsk district.

A house in Stavky in the Lyman community was destroyed. The outskirts of Kostiantynivka community were shelled.

Bakhmut district.

In Chasovyi Yar, 1 person was wounded, 2 multi-storey buildings and 2 private houses were damaged. An administrative building was damaged in Toretsk. A multi-storey building and 2 private houses were damaged in Siversk. In Zvanivka, 2 buildings were destroyed and 4 more damaged.

In total, Russians fired 23 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. 58 people, including 12 children, were evacuated from the frontline.

