SSU detains five pro-Russian agitators who justified Russian aggression and called for seizure of Kyiv. PHOTOS

The Security Service detained another 5 pro-Russian agitators who were active in different regions of Ukraine.

As noted, the criminals justified Russia's armed aggression, as well as called for the seizure of state power, and incited ethnic hatred in our country.



In Kyiv, the SSU stopped the illegal activity of a Kyiv blogger who publicly humiliated the dignity of one of the national communities and denied Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. To do this, the defendant recorded provocative streams on the territory of the Babyn Yar Historical and Memorial Reserve, and then posted them on his own Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube pages.

In the Zhytomyr region: activists of a local centre of fake democracy were exposed. They were two local residents who imposed Kremlin narratives on people about the war in Ukraine. For example, they called Russia's armed aggression a "civil conflict" in our country. To spread hostile propaganda, the defendants held so-called "seminars" in the library building and then posted the relevant video on social media.



In Zaporizhzhia: the wife of the rector of a local UOC (MP) church was exposed, who was glorifying the Russian occupiers and justifying their crimes in Mariupol on her own telegram channel.



In Cherkasy: a local agitator who publicly called for a violent seizure of state power and a military coup in Ukraine was sentenced.

The SSU reported that investigations are ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crimes and bring the perpetrators to justice.



