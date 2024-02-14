ENG
Anti-tank minefield discovered near critical infrastructure in Izium district of Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

In the Kharkiv region, sappers discovered a two-row anti-tank minefield around critical infrastructure facilities.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

"Explosive ordnance disposal officers are working to identify and destroy dangerous items in the liberated territories as part of a combined unit," the statement said.

It is noted that the capital's explosive experts are demining critical infrastructure in the Izium district. There, they discovered a two-row anti-tank minefield with TM-62M mines and MVCH-62 fuses.

In addition, experts inspect forest areas and settlements where they find other dangerous ammunition left by Russian troops, the press service said.

Specialists destroy the found enemy arsenal in specially designated areas.

