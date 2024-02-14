Ecocide crime: five Russian servicemen who directed shelling of nuclear facility near Kharkiv are served with suspicion notice. PHOTOS

For the first time, Ukrainian prosecutors have notified a Russian colonel general and four of his subordinates of suspicion of committing the crime of ecocide, along with the crime of aggression and war crimes. They directed the shelling of the world’s only nuclear subcritical facility, the Neutron Source, and a nuclear material storage facility located near Kharkiv.

As noted, the Specialised Environmental Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office and the Security Service of Ukraine have identified five Russian military personnel who gave criminal orders to their subordinates to shell the National Scientific Centre "Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology", which houses the world's only nuclear subcritical facility, the Neutron Source, and a nuclear material storage facility.

"As far as we know, this will be the first case in the world of a criminal prosecution for the crime of ecocide committed during the war. According to available information, the suspected commander was also involved in crimes in Syria. He was not held accountable then, and now he is fighting against Ukraine," said Andriy Kostin.

"I firmly believe that today we, together with the entire civilised world, are able to ensure the inevitability of punishment for such crimes. Every day we work together brings us closer to restoring justice," the Prosecutor General stressed.



From the beginning of March to mid-September 2022, the Institute was subjected to 74 attacks by the occupiers. It was hit with aerial bombs, high-explosive fragmentation shells from cannon artillery, fragmentation and cluster shells from Grad, Uragan, Smerch and Peon multiple launch rocket systems.

According to the conclusion of a comprehensive forensic engineering, environmental and economic examination, the environment was damaged to the tune of almost UAH 15 billion. The cost and scope of restoration work on the Institute's buildings and structures that were destroyed or damaged is over UAH 30 million. And these are not the final figures. Enemy shelling destroyed exclusive multi-million dollar equipment that has no analogues in the world.

The main suspect is a colonel general, at that time the current commander of the Western Military District of the Russian Armed Forces, who directly supervised the destruction of the KhPTI.

The Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology, which houses the world's only subcritical nuclear facility, the Neutron Source, was damaged by shelling



