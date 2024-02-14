During day, Russians shelled Nikopol region with artillery and drones. Man was wounded. PHOTOS
During the day, the Russian army shelled the Nikopol region twice with artillery. They also launched 7 UAVs towards the area. A man was seriously injured.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak in his telegram channel , Censor.NET reports.
"During the day, the aggressor shelled Nikopol district twice with artillery. They also launched 7 UAVs towards the area, firing at Nikopol itself, Marhanets and Pokrovske rural communities. Unfortunately, a man was seriously wounded," the statement said.
A social institution, a five-storey building, 7 private houses, several outbuildings, power equipment and a gas pipeline were damaged.
According to the RMA, the rest of the Dnipropetrovsk region, although air raid alerts were heard, was not affected by hostile attacks.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password