During day, Russians shelled Nikopol region with artillery and drones. Man was wounded. PHOTOS

During the day, the Russian army shelled the Nikopol region twice with artillery. They also launched 7 UAVs towards the area. A man was seriously injured.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak in his telegram channel , Censor.NET reports.

"During the day, the aggressor shelled Nikopol district twice with artillery. They also launched 7 UAVs towards the area, firing at Nikopol itself, Marhanets and Pokrovske rural communities. Unfortunately, a man was seriously wounded," the statement said.

A social institution, a five-storey building, 7 private houses, several outbuildings, power equipment and a gas pipeline were damaged.

According to the RMA, the rest of the Dnipropetrovsk region, although air raid alerts were heard, was not affected by hostile attacks.

