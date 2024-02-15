Day in Kharkiv region: rocket attack on Chuhuiv, shelling of Velykyi Burluk, attacks on Hnylytsia village, there are dead and wounded people. PHOTO

Over the past day, Russians shelled more than 16 localities in Kharkiv region, including: Udy, Strilecha, Vovchansk, Nesterne, Chuhunivka, Dvorichanske.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military District Administration, Oleg Syniehubov.

At night, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Chuhuiv, killing a 67-year-old woman. A residential building was completely destroyed and 3 nearby private houses were partially destroyed. Window glazing and roofs were damaged in 7 houses.

In the evening of 14 February, at 04:16 p.m., Russians fired S-300 missiles at the village of Velykyi Burluk, hitting a two-storey residential building and another one next to it. Two men were killed and five civilians were injured. In the morning, rescuers unblocked the body of a 74-year-old woman from the rubble.

"The death toll has increased to three. Five more people are wounded, they are in medical institutions of the region," noted Syniehubov.

He added that two women, aged 55 and 27, were under the rubble. The rubble is being cleared.

Around 02:20 p.m. on 14 February the enemy attacked the village of Hnylytsia, Kupyansk district. They hit the sports ground near the school. No casualties were recorded.

