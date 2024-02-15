Day in Donetsk region: 4 districts of Donetsk region are under fire of ruscists, there are dead and wounded. PHOTOS
During the day, Russian occupants shelled 4 districts of Donetsk region.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
Volnovakha district.
In Bahatyr of the Velykonovosilkivska community, 2 people were killed and 2 were injured.
Pokrovskyi district.
Sporadic shelling of Avdiivka was recorded, and Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Maksymilianivka were shelled in the Marinka community. In Selydove, 3 people were killed and 6 were injured, 12 multi-storey buildings, a school and a church were damaged. A person was wounded in Kurakhivka community, Kurakhove and Vovchenka were shelled. In Novohrodivka, 3 people were wounded, 14 residential buildings were damaged, and a kindergarten was destroyed.
Kramatorsk district.
Torske, Zarichne and Yampil were shelled in the Lyman community, and Yasnohirka - in the Kramatorsk community. The outskirts of Kostiantynivka community are under fire.
Bakhmut district.
A house was damaged in Serebrianka of the Siversk community and in Shcherbynivka of the Toretsk community. In Chasovoyarsk community, 2 private houses were damaged.
In total, the Russians fired 21 times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the last day. 39 people, including 7 children, were evacuated from the frontline.
