Day in Donetsk region: 4 districts of Donetsk region are under fire of ruscists, there are dead and wounded. PHOTOS

During the day, Russian occupants shelled 4 districts of Donetsk region.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Volnovakha district.

In Bahatyr of the Velykonovosilkivska community, 2 people were killed and 2 were injured.

Pokrovskyi district.

Sporadic shelling of Avdiivka was recorded, and Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Maksymilianivka were shelled in the Marinka community. In Selydove, 3 people were killed and 6 were injured, 12 multi-storey buildings, a school and a church were damaged. A person was wounded in Kurakhivka community, Kurakhove and Vovchenka were shelled. In Novohrodivka, 3 people were wounded, 14 residential buildings were damaged, and a kindergarten was destroyed.

Read more: Four civilians killed in Donetsk region as result of Russian shelling on 14 February - RMA

Kramatorsk district.

Torske, Zarichne and Yampil were shelled in the Lyman community, and Yasnohirka - in the Kramatorsk community. The outskirts of Kostiantynivka community are under fire.

Bakhmut district.

A house was damaged in Serebrianka of the Siversk community and in Shcherbynivka of the Toretsk community. In Chasovoyarsk community, 2 private houses were damaged.

In total, the Russians fired 21 times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the last day. 39 people, including 7 children, were evacuated from the frontline.

See more: Ruscist shell Mykolaivka in Donetsk region, two dead. PHOTO





