Armor of Ukrainian self-propelled howitzer "Bohdana" withstood Lancet attack and saved lives of crew. VIDEO&PHOTOS

After a direct hit from a Russian Lancet, the Bohdana self-propelled howitzer was damaged but saved the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.

This was reported by the Operational Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"The Ukrainian-designed 2S22 Bohdana artillery system continues to prove its effectiveness on the battlefield. The 155-mm Bohdana self-propelled howitzer , built to NATO standards, has already demonstrated excellent accuracy against enemy targets.


Now there is also evidence that the armour of this artillery system is capable of protecting the lives of combat crews. Moreover, after a direct hit by the occupiers' Lancet kamikaze drone," the statement said.

САУ "Богдана" після атаки дрона-камікадзе
САУ "Богдана" після атаки дрона-камікадзе

"The Bohdana was severely damaged, but the armour developed in Ukraine was able to withstand the attack and save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.

