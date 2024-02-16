Day in Donetsk region: Avdiivka is under massive shelling. Russians killed man in Zoria. Houses are damaged. PHOTO

Russian invaders attacked three districts of Donetsk region during the day.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district.

Avdiivka suffered several air strikes and massive shelling. In Kurakhove community, 5 houses in Ostrovske were damaged, Kurakhove was shelled. A person was wounded in Novohrodivka.

Kramatorsk district.

In Zoria of Illinivka community, 1 person died and 2 were wounded. Torske and Zarichne of the Lyman community, the outskirts of Kostiantynivka community are under fire.

Bakhmut district.

In Chasiv Yar community, 2 private houses, 2 multi-storey buildings and a non-residential building were damaged; Siversk was shelled.

