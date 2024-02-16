SSU: FSS agent leaked information to enemy to break through Kyiv’s defense in 2022 and spread Russian propaganda. PHOTO

The Security Service detained a "sleeper" FSS agent in Kyiv. In the first days of the full-scale invasion, he collected intelligence for ruscists, and when he realised that they would not be able to capture the capital of Ukraine, he "laid low" and tried to avoid justice. The agent was actively spreading Kremlin propaganda on social media.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET reports.

According to the investigation, in February-March 2022, he was tasked with identifying the locations of Ukrainian defenders who took part in the battles for Kyiv.

First of all, the enemy was interested in the strongholds and firing positions of the SSU Special Operations Centre "A" on the territory and outskirts of the city. In order to gather intelligence, the Russian agent walked the streets of the metropolis between curfews, disguised as an ordinary citizen.

On the ground, he tried to covertly record as many locations of Ukrainian defenders as possible to prepare a "report" to the FSS.

The occupiers hoped to identify the combat positions of the Ukrainian Special Forces among the mass of information in order to conduct targeted air strikes.

However, the aggressor failed to implement his plans. When ruscists realised that they would not be able to capture Kyiv quickly, the perpetrator "laid low" for a long time and "curtailed" his intelligence activities to avoid detection.

Later, the suspect again got in touch with the Russian "curator" remotely and received new tasks from him. This time, the enemy agent was to actively spread Kremlin propaganda on social media, disguised as "general sentiment" among residents of Kyiv region.

It was established that in his posts on his Facebook page, the offender praised the occupiers and called for the capture of the capital region of our country.

During the searches at the detainee's residence, the SSU found computer equipment and mobile phones with evidence of his reconnaissance and subversive activities in favour of the aggressor country.

SSU investigators served the offender a notice of suspicion under four articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part. 2 Art. 111 (high treason committed under martial law);

Part. 1 Art. 161 (intentional actions aimed at inciting national hatred);

Article 436 (propaganda of war);

Part. 3 of Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition of the lawfulness, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

The traitor is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment.

