Flag of Ukraine hung in occupied Crimea on occasion of Day of Unity - "Yellow Ribbon". PHOTO

Activists of the Yellow Ribbon movement hung a Ukrainian flag at the foot of Mount Chatyr-Dag in occupied Crimea. The action is timed to coincide with the Day of Unity, which is celebrated on 16 February.

This was reported in the Yellow Ribbon, Censor.NET informs.

"Activists of the 'Yellow Ribbon' movement raised the flag of Ukraine at the foot of the Chatyr Dag in Crimea," the movement said in a telegram.

The flag of Ukraine at the foot of Mount Chatyr-Dag in occupied Crimea

The activists noted that for security reasons, they had hung the flag a little earlier, but it was still there.

"Crimea is Ukraine! And no fake elections, passportisation, or forced mobilization will help the ruscists," the Yellow Ribbon says.

The event is timed to coincide with the Day of Unity, which is celebrated on 16 February. The holiday was established by the President of Ukraine in 2022 amid warnings of a possible full-scale Russian aggression.