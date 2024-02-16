ENG
Ruscists attacked Vovchanski Khutory in Kharkiv region: Man killed, one more person wounded. PHOTOS

The Russian occupiers shelled the village of Vovchanski Khutory of the Chuhuiv district of the Kharkiv region, with artillery, as a result of which a man was killed.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

"On February 16, at about 12:20 p.m., the Russian armed forces fired artillery at the village of Vovchansky Khutory, Chuguev district. A 52-year-old man was killed and another civilian was wounded. Residential buildings in the village were damaged," the statement said.

Yesterday, on February 15, at about 4:10 p.m., Russians attacked the village of Yurchenkove in Chuhuiv district of the region. The buildings of an agricultural enterprise were damaged.

See more: Woman was killed as result of shelling of market in Vovchansk by occupants. PHOTOS

Обстріли Харківщини
