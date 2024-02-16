Ruscists attacked Vovchanski Khutory in Kharkiv region: Man killed, one more person wounded. PHOTOS
The Russian occupiers shelled the village of Vovchanski Khutory of the Chuhuiv district of the Kharkiv region, with artillery, as a result of which a man was killed.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.
"On February 16, at about 12:20 p.m., the Russian armed forces fired artillery at the village of Vovchansky Khutory, Chuguev district. A 52-year-old man was killed and another civilian was wounded. Residential buildings in the village were damaged," the statement said.
Yesterday, on February 15, at about 4:10 p.m., Russians attacked the village of Yurchenkove in Chuhuiv district of the region. The buildings of an agricultural enterprise were damaged.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password