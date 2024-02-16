Zelenskyy met with Steinmeier: They discussed importance of launching joint arms production. PHOTOS

During his visit to Germany, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The Head of State thanked Steinmeier for the assistance provided by Germany to Ukraine.

"Zelenskyy noted the attention to Ukrainians who were sheltered by Germany after the start of full-scale Russian aggression and Frank-Walter Steinmeier's personal solidarity with our country, in particular his visit to the de-occupied settlements of Chernihiv region.

The President of Ukraine briefed the interlocutor on the situation at the front and the current needs of Ukraine's defenders in countering Russian aggression," the statement said.

Zelenskyy and Steinmeier also emphasized the importance of launching joint arms production.

The leaders paid special attention to the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula and also focused on the further development of municipal and interregional partnerships between Ukraine and Germany, which should be implemented in specific agreements and projects. In particular, the parties agreed on further steps to prepare for the next Ukraine Recovery Conference to be held in Berlin in June this year.

