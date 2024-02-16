Zelenskyy arrives in Paris to meet with Macron and sign important agreement. PHOTO
On the evening of 16 February, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the French capital, Paris.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported in Zelenskyy's telegram.
The statement reads: "Paris. A meeting with President Macron and an important agreement are planned. Our cooperation yields results in protecting the lives of Ukraine and our entire Europe."
