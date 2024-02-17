Day in Kharkiv region: Kupiansk and Kozacha Lopan under fire, casualties and destruction. PHOTOS

The enemy continues to shell the territory of Kharkiv region. About 13 settlements of Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including: Kozacha Lopan, Borivske, Petropavlivka, Sinkivka, Ivanivka and others.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Synehubov on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to Sinegubov, the occupants carried out air strikes on the villages of Hatyshche, Udy, and Katerynivka.

According to RMA:

2:35 The enemy fired at the town of Kupiansk. It hit a private house, where the walls and roof were destroyed. In the neighbouring houses, windows, glasses and roofs were smashed. A 75-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman were injured, they were not hospitalised.

23:12 The occupier struck the village of Cherkaski Tyshky, Kharkiv district. The fire started in a residential building. There were no casualties or injuries.

At 21:50, the village of Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region, was shelled. The shelling hit the outskirts. There was no fire, and no casualties.

Around 12:20, the occupier fired on the village of Vovchanski Khutory, Chuhuiv district. A residential building was damaged. A 52-year-old man died, another person was injured.

10:13 с. Borivske, Izium district. As a result of hostile shelling by the Russian military, the premises of the educational institution were damaged.

In Dovhenke village, Izium district, three civilians hit a mine in a field. Two men aged 25 and 50 were killed. Another 30-year-old man was hospitalised with shrapnel wounds.

