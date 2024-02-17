Enemy massively shelled Lyptsi in Kharkiv region: library, village council, warehouse damaged. PHOTO

Last night, the occupiers struck about 20 times at Lyptsi, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Synehubov on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the enemy fired from multiple rocket launchers and artillery.

"The building of the Lyptsi village council, a library, a building materials warehouse, and a truck were damaged. Only civilian objects were damaged!" - the statement said.

There is no information about the victims.

Earlier it was reported that the enemy continues to shell the territory of the Kharkiv region. About 13 settlements of the Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including: Kozacha Lopan, Borivske, Petropavlivka, Sinkivka, Ivanivka, and others.