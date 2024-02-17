ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11215 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
2 112 1

Two people were injured as result of hostile UAV hitting car in Dnipropetrovsk region, they are in serious condition. PHOTO

In the morning, the Russian occupiers began to attack the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"An enemy UAV hit a car in the Marhanets community. Two people were injured. A 49-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man. Both are in serious condition," the statement said.

As noted, details on the consequences of the strike are being clarified.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: Kupiansk and Kozacha Lopan under fire, casualties and destruction. PHOTOS

Ворожий БпЛА влучив в авто
Ворожий БпЛА влучив в авто

Author: 

shoot out (13183) Nikopol (694)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 