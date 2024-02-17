Two people were injured as result of hostile UAV hitting car in Dnipropetrovsk region, they are in serious condition. PHOTO

In the morning, the Russian occupiers began to attack the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"An enemy UAV hit a car in the Marhanets community. Two people were injured. A 49-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man. Both are in serious condition," the statement said.

As noted, details on the consequences of the strike are being clarified.

