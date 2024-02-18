At night, explosion occurred at industrial facility in Lviv. There was fire. PHOTOS

At 04:00 a.m. on 18 February, an explosion occurred at an industrial facility in Lviv. A fire broke out.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Lviv Regional State Administration Maksym Kozytskyi, Censor.NET reports.

"Firefighters were called. The fire was extinguished. There were no casualties or injuries. Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police also worked at the scene. The causes of the explosion and fire are being established," the statement said.





No further information is currently available.