Day in Kharkiv region: Kozacha Lopan, Borova, Vilkhuvatka are under fire. There is damage. PHOTO

Over the past day, Russian troops fired at Kharkiv region. No attacks on the city of Kharkiv were recorded during the day.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleg Syniehubov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to RMA:

About 5 settlements of Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including: Kozacha Lopan, Lukyantsi, Gatyshche, Mykolaivka and others. The villages of Vilkhuvatka, Petropavlivka and Borova were hit by air strikes.

At 09:00 a.m., the occupants struck at the village of Vilshana, Kupyansk district. There was no information about the damage.



At 11:00 a.m., as a result of hostile shelling in Borova village of Izium district, two buildings of non-functioning educational institutions, a two-storey apartment building, a private house, and a medical facility were damaged. There were no casualties.

It is also noted that during the day in the Kharkiv region, combined teams of explosive experts demined 4.2 hectares of territory and destroyed 157 explosive devices.