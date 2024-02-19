Thousands of 122-mm rounds have already arrived in Ukraine, systematic serial production has been established - "Ukrainian Armour". PHOTOS

Enterprise "Ukrainian Armour" has increased supplies of 122mm high explosive artillery rounds.

This was reported on Facebook by the company's press service, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, thousands of new rounds were delivered today.

"Today, a batch of 122 mm high-explosive artillery rounds has been delivered to Ukraine in partnership with one of the Eastern European ammunition holdings. Shots of this calibre are essential for the Ukrainian army - they are used daily for D-30 and 2C1 guns," said Vladyslav Belbas, CEO of "Ukrainian Armour".

According to Belbas, the company has managed to establish systematic serial production and significantly increase the production of 122 mm artillery rounds.

