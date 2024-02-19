Russians dropped explosives from drone on invincibility point in village in Kherson region, man wounded in Beryslav. PHOTO
Russian troops attacked the "Point of Invincibility" in one of the villages of the Novooleksandrivska community in Kherson region and fired from a drone on Beryslav.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, Censor.NET reports.
"An explosive object was dropped on the building from a drone. As a result, windows and doors were smashed and the roof was damaged. There were no injuries among local residents," the statement said.
The occupiers also used a drone to attack Beryslav.
"A 41-year-old man received a leg injury. He received medical assistance on the spot. The victim's condition is satisfactory," the RMA added.
