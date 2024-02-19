ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5305 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
1 260 3

Russians dropped explosives from drone on invincibility point in village in Kherson region, man wounded in Beryslav. PHOTO

Russian troops attacked the "Point of Invincibility" in one of the villages of the Novooleksandrivska community in Kherson region and fired from a drone on Beryslav.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"An explosive object was dropped on the building from a drone. As a result, windows and doors were smashed and the roof was damaged. There were no injuries among local residents," the statement said.

Росіяни атакували "Пункт незламності"

See more: Russians shelled Vovchansk with mortars: two people were wounded. PHOTO

The occupiers also used a drone to attack Beryslav.

"A 41-year-old man received a leg injury. He received medical assistance on the spot. The victim's condition is satisfactory," the RMA added.

Also read: Rashists dropped explosives from a drone on Beryslav three times: Woman injured

Author: 

shoot out (13236) Beryslav (94) Point of Invincibility (8) Khersonska region (2086)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 