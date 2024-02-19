Ministry of Defence is developing anti-thermal imaging cape, testing of fabrics has begun. PHOTO

The Central Department for Development and Maintenance of Material Support is developing an anti-thermal poncho (cape).

The cape is expected to absorb infrared radiation. If successfully completed, this product will help the Ukrainian military remain invisible to enemy thermal imagers and night vision devices.

It is reported that the Central Office is currently testing five samples of different tissues.

"The specifics are that we need to create a material that absorbs infrared radiation and has low thermal conductivity. Our goal is to camouflage our military and equipment from the enemy as reliably as possible," said Deputy Defence Minister Vitaliy Polovenko.

The Ministry of Defence notes that the materials used to make the fabric of the anti-thermal cape must be flexible and resistant to the environment: precipitation, not fade in the sun, and have camouflage properties on the ground. Testing is currently ongoing.

It is also reminded that since the beginning of the year, the Central Department has already approved six improved clothing samples: winter gloves, jackets, insulated trousers, thermal underwear and T-shirts.