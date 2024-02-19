ENG
State Border Guard Service detains men who pretended to be military and tried to travel to Moldova. PHOTO

Border guards detained men dressed in military uniforms who were trying to cross the border to get to Moldova.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

"On the Odesa-Reni motorway, border guards stopped a driver who was trying to give two men a lift to Moldova. To confuse law enforcement officers, the men dressed in military uniforms. Each had to pay between 5 and 6 thousand US dollars for the "tourist" services.

Administrative protocols were drawn up against the 'connoisseurs' of military style, and a report was sent to the police about the detection of signs of a criminal offense," the statement said.

