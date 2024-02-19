Occupiers attacked Nikopol district 11 times with kamikaze drones and artillery: houses, sports facility and private enterprise were damaged. PHOTOS

During the day, Russians attacked Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, in particular, Nikopol and Marhanets community were under fire.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy attacked Nikopol district 11 times during the day. They mocked the district centre and the Marhanets community. They attacked with kamikaze drones and artillery.

This time, fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries. But Russian terror has again led to the destruction of civilian infrastructure.

A sports facility and a private enterprise were damaged. 10 residential buildings, 6 outbuildings, and gas pipelines were damaged," the statement said.

Read more: Ruscists shell village in Zaporizhzhia with Grad, man is killed

It is also reported that in the afternoon, Ukrainian defenders from the Eastern Air Command shot down a missile in the Kryvyi Rih district.











