Explosives experts neutralize warhead of Russian X-59 OVOD missile in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS
Police explosives experts in the Kharkiv region neutralized a warhead of a Russian cruise missile.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.
The police noted that last week, air defense forces in the Zmiiv district of Kharkiv region shot down an X-59 OVOD missile.
Specialists from the consolidated detachment of the explosive service of the National Police of Ukraine promptly arrived at the scene.
"Explosive experts found that the warhead of the missile survived and did not detonate. The warhead, which contained about 300 kilograms of explosives, was taken to a special explosive site where it was destroyed," the statement said.
