Man tried to bring UAH 8 million in cash to Ukraine - State Customs Service. PHOTO

A 37-year-old Ukrainian tried to bring a large amount of cash hryvnia into Ukraine, but he was stopped at the Ustyluh post (Volyn region) during customs control.

This was reported by the State Customs Service, Censor.NET reports.

The banknotes were kept in the tool compartment of the luggage compartment of the Skoda Octavia, which the man was using to enter the "green corridor". According to the offender, the packages wrapped in black film contained over UAH 8 million.





Volyn customs officers are currently recalculating the money. The preliminary classification of the offence is failure to declare currency valuables transported by citizens across the customs border of Ukraine in an amount exceeding the amount allowed by Ukrainian legislation for their movement without a written declaration.