Shrapnel from "Shahed" damaged houses and cars in Dnipropetrovsk region. In morning, enemy fired on Myrivska community. PHOTOS

On the night of 20 February, two enemy Shaheds were shot down over Dnipro region. The drones landed in the Synelnykivskyi and Dniprovskyi districts.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, in the latter case, three country houses and two cars were damaged by falling debris.







"The enemy fired at the Marhanets community of Nikopol district from artillery," the statement said.

According to the RMA, there were no fatalities or injuries.

It is also noted that the morning started with shelling in the Myrivska community in Nikopol region. Information on the consequences is currently being clarified.

What is known about the drone attack on the night of 20 February

As noted earlier, in the operational area of the Southern Ukrainian Defence Forces, air defence units shot down 4 attack UAVs of this type on the night of 20 February: 1 in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, 2 in Kirovohrad region. No hits, other damage or casualties were recorded.

An industrial facility in the Poltava region was hit and a fire broke out.

According to the Air Force, 23 of the 23 Shaheds launched were destroyed.