Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 404,950 people (+1230 per day), 337 aircraft, 6503 tanks, 9773 artillery systems, 12268 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 404,950 Russian invaders.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.
As noted, the enemy's total combat losses from 24.02.22 to 20.02.24 are approximately:
personnel - about 404950 (+1230) people,
tanks - 6503 (+5) units,
armoured combat vehicles - 12268 (+36) units,
artillery systems - 9773 (+40) units,
MLRS - 988 (+2) units,
air defence systems - 675 (+1) units,
aircraft - 337 (+2) units,
helicopters - 325 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 7521 (+61),
cruise missiles - 1902 (+3),
ships/boats - 25 (+0) units,
submarines - 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks - 12805 (+38) units,
special equipment - 1551 (+6)
"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.
