Ruscists attack Sumy region with artillery and aircraft: 2 people are killed. PHOTO

Russian occupants attacked the Novoslobidska community in Sumy region, causing a fire. So far, 2 people have been reported dead.

This was reported by the press service of the Sumy Regional State Administration, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, at 5 a.m., the Russians carried out an air and artillery strike on the Novoslobidska community of Konotop district.

"A fire broke out in a residential building as a result of the shelling. The fire is localised. The bodies of two victims were found. Debris removal and search operations are ongoing," the statement said.

Information on the consequences of the shelling is being clarified.

