Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure in Kherson region result in three casualties, including two police officers. PHOTOS

The Russian military shelled the civilian infrastructure of the Kherson region with artillery, MLRS, mortars, tanks and UAVs, and attacked police groups.

This was reported by the National Police, Censor.NET reports.

"During the artillery shelling of Havrylivka, a 44-year-old police officer from Dnipropetrovs'k region sustained a leg injury. A 22-year-old police officer from Kherson was also hospitalised and diagnosed with an explosive injury and concussion," the statement said.

In addition, the occupiers dropped an explosive device from a drone on Beryslav.

"As a result of the explosion, a 41-year-old local resident sustained shrapnel wounds. Also, a police investigative team came under hostile attack from a UAV in the city, and a police vehicle was damaged," the National Police said.

Russians also attacked Zolota Balka from a drone, hitting the building of a cultural institution.