23-year-old soldier Dmytro Tukhlian from Lviv region was killed while performing combat mission in Donetsk region. PHOTO

A 23-year-old soldier from Slavske, Lviv region, Dmytro Tukhlian, died defending Ukraine from Russian invaders.

This was reported by the Slavske village council, Censor.NET reports.

"Forever 23. Our community has lost another Hero. Dmytro Tukhlian from Slavske was killed," the statement reads.

The warrior was born on 6 November 2000. A few months after the start of the full-scale invasion, he felt that it was his duty to defend Ukraine and joined the Armed Forces.

It is noted that Dmytro was killed while performing a combat mission in the Donetsk region.

More information about the time of the meeting in the community will be announced later.

Дмитро Тухлян зі Львівщини загинув на фронті

