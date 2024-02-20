Defender of Ukraine Nazarii Vitulskyi died in military hospital from severe injuries sustained in battle with the enemy. PHOTO

Ukrainian defender Nazarii Vitulskyi, born in 1989, died in a military hospital from severe injuries sustained in a battle with Russian occupiers in the Donetsk region.

This was reported on Facebook by the mayor of Mykolaiv, Lviv region, Andrii Shchebel, Censor.NET reports.

"Our defender Nazarii Stepanovych VITULSKYI (born in 1989 in the village of Rudnyky) was killed. In a battle with the Russian occupier near the village of Novomykhailivka, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region, the soldier was seriously wounded. Unfortunately, it was not possible to save the life of the defender - he died of his wounds in a military hospital in Dnipro," the statement reads.

