Russians attacked Nikopol district with UAVs and artillery: three people injured. PHOTOS

Russian invaders fired artillery and attacked a UAV in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Two men and a woman were injured. The houses were damaged.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor's Office of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Thus, today, racists attacked Nikopol and the Chervonohryhoriv communities with artillery and drones.

"Men aged 41 and 59 and an 87-year-old woman were injured in the shelling. Residential buildings, outbuildings, cars, power lines, and a gas pipeline were damaged," the prosecutor's office said.

