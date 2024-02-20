Russians attacked Nikopol region 14 times with UAVs and artillery: three injured, damage to agricultural company, houses, vehicles, gas pipeline and power lines. PHOTOS

During the day, Russians struck Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, with Nikopol, Myriv, Marhanets, and Chervonohryhoriv communities under fire.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"The aggressor sent UAVs to Nikopol district 14 times and fired from artillery. They launched more than two dozen shells. The district centre, Myriv, Marhanets, and Chervonohryhoriv communities were affected. Men aged 41 and 59 were injured. And an 87-year-old woman," the statement said.

See more: Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure in Kherson region result in three casualties, including two police officers. PHOTOS

The shelling damaged an agricultural company, nine residential buildings, two power lines, and a gas pipeline. Seven outbuildings were damaged, another one was destroyed. Cars, a bus, and trucks were smashed. A fire broke out and was quickly extinguished

As noted, air raid warnings were heard in the rest of the region, but they have passed.

See more: Russians dropped explosives from drone on invincibility point in village in Kherson region, man wounded in Beryslav. PHOTO





