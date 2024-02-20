Polish farmer put up poster calling on Putin to "restore order in Ukraine" during protest at border. Police open criminal investigation. PHOTO

Polish police opened proceedings for incitement to hatred against a protester who had put up a poster calling on Putin to "restore order in Ukraine".

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Twitter(X) of Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kerwinski and the press service of the Polish police.

During the protests of Polish farmers at the border, one of them hung a poster on his tractor with a scandalous appeal to Russian President Putin.

"Putin, put things in order in Ukraine and Brussels. And in our government," the poster reads. The protester's tractor also has a USSR flag on it.

Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kerwinski commented on the incident, noting that measures would be taken against the author of the poster.

"The police and the prosecutor's office are taking action against its author. There will be no consent to such criminal activity," he wrote.

Kerwinski also added that law enforcement officers seized the poster.

Later, the Polish police press service responded to the situation. They reported that "actions are being taken in accordance with Article 256.1 of the Criminal Code".

This article provides for a fine or up to two years of restriction or imprisonment for incitement to hatred "on the basis of national, ethnic, racial, religious differences".

