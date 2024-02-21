Day in Kharkiv region: Lyptsi, Kozacha Lopan, and Kupiansk are under fire. There are victims. PHOTO

Russian troops continue to shell the territory of the Kharkiv region. About 20 settlements in the Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Dvorichna, Ivanivka, and others.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Synehubov on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Russian troops carried out air strikes on the settlements of Hrachivka, Chuhunivka, Fedorivka, Pishchane, Katerynivka, and others.

According to the RMA:

Today around midnight in Liptsy village of Kharkiv district a garden association and one car were shelled. There were no casualties.

At 08:50 p.m. there was a shelling of Kozacha Lopan village in Dergachiv district. The shelling hit the outskirts. There were no destructions or casualties.

Around 04:50 p.m., a civilian car was hit by an enemy kamikaze drone in Petropavlivka village, Kupiansk district. Two men aged 38 and 50, workers at a local farm, died on the spot. The 48-year-old wife of the latter was taken to a medical facility with injuries.

Around 04:00 p.m. in the Cherkaski Tyshky, Kharkiv district, a garden association was damaged due to shelling. A 2-storey house was burning. There were no casualties.

At 01:10 p.m., the village of Hlushkivka, Kupiansk district, was shelled by the GABs. A private household was damaged. A residential building was also destroyed and two neighboring houses were damaged. There were no casualties.

At around 11:20, during the shelling of Liptsy village, Kharkiv district, the enemy shelled three private households. No casualties were recorded.

At 9:45 a.m., the enemy fired on the village of Lyptsi village of Kharkiv district. The shelling damaged 2 private houses, an outbuilding, and a summer kitchen. No casualties were reported.

At 7:24 a.m. the shelling of the village of Fedorivka, Kupiansk district. A hit of an unexploded ordnance on the territory of a private agricultural enterprise. There were no casualties.

It is also noted that during the day in the Kharkiv region, combined teams of explosive experts demined 12.74 hectares of territory and destroyed 268 explosive devices.