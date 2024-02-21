Myroslav Kulyk, machine gunner from Ivano-Frankivsk region, was killed defending Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia sector. PHOTO

A Ukrainian soldier Myroslav Kulyk from the village of Petryliv in the Tlumach community in Ivano-Frankivsk region was killed in a battle with the Russian occupiers. He served as a machine gunner.

This was reported by the Tlumach City Council, Censor.NET reports.

"In the war against the Russian occupants in the Zaporizhzhia sector, a soldier Myroslav Kulyk, born on 03 April 1987, from Petryliv village, was killed.

We bow our heads low in deep sorrow before the cherished memory of the defender and express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the soldier who heroically defended our land. May the Lord help them to survive the pain of irreparable loss!" - the statement reads.

Kulyk served as a machine gunner. The defender is survived by his wife and father.

