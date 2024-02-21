Case is falsified. I will be arrested on bail of hundreds of millions of hryvnias - Pashynsky about the preventive measure. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Today, 21 February, the High Anti-Corruption Court will choose a preventive measure for former MP and chairman of the Association of Defence Enterprises Serhii Pashynsky. He predicts that the court will arrest him with an alternative bail of hundreds of millions of hryvnias.

Pashynsky said this before the court hearing.

"I expect justice from the court. The case is falsified, these materials are 10 years old, and I ask everyone to follow the trial and draw their own conclusions," Pashynsky said.

He also noted that he would request an open trial.

As for the measure of restraint, Pashynsky said: "They are asking for my arrest".

The former MP also added that, according to his information, "the bail will be hundreds of millions of hryvnias".

"This is an arrest for me, I said in my public speeches: there is no case here. They need to arrest me at any cost. This is their goal," he summed up.

As reported, on 13 February, former MP and chairman of the Association of Defence Enterprises Serhii Pashynsky said that his house was searched by representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine and the NABU. The search was conducted in the case of the transfer of Kurchenko's fuel to the state. Later, the NABU and the SSU reported that the former MP and his business partner had been served with a notice of suspicion for misappropriation of oil products.

Video and photos: Oleh Bohachuk