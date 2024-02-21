National Guard destroyed 9 tanks, 17 armored personnel carriers and more than 30 units of other armored vehicles in Kupyansk-Lyman sector since beginning of week - National Guard Commander Pivnenko. PHOTOS

The National Guard Commander, Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko, visited units and positions in the east along the frontline. The NGU servicemen are holding the defence there.

He posted this on Facebook.

"I had the opportunity to talk directly to the positions and present well-deserved awards to the fighters who steadfastly hold the designated lines, under constant fire, under constant enemy pressure, day and night in any weather!" - Pivnenko wrote.

He noted that the servicemen of the National Guard brigades "Bureviy", "Azov", "Rubizh", "Charter", who are performing tasks in the Kreminna forests and in the Bakhmut direction, have destroyed 9 tanks, 17 armoured personnel carriers and more than 30 units of other armoured vehicles since the beginning of this week.

Pivnenko personally presented and handed over 300 medals and badges to the commanders to recognise the personnel.

He discussed with the commanders the issues of supplying units and establishing logistics routes, improving combat management, using the latest electronic warfare technologies, electronic intelligence and various types of UAVs.

