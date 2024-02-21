Courses for military personnel on improving official language started in Ukraine. PHOTOS

Taras Kremin, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, together with the "United" project, launched the first courses in Ukraine to improve the state language for military personnel.

This is stated in a statement by the press service of the language ombudsman on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the first practical lesson took place today, on International Mother Language Day, at the 150th Training Centre of the Territorial Defence Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It was conducted by Oleksandr Cherkas, a teacher at the Ivan Bohun Military Lyceum in Kyiv, a finalist for the Global Teacher Prize Ukraine, a PhD student at the Kyiv National Linguistic University, and a trainer and moderator of the United project's conversation clubs.

Read more: There are no Russian songs left on Ukrainian radio stations – Kremin. INFOGRAPHICS

"I am grateful to all servicemen who, by improving their language skills, demonstrate a responsible attitude to the foundations of national identity. I believe that similar initiatives will be implemented in all parts of the country, because the development of a network of such language courses, the strict use of Ukrainian in all spheres of public life, and a personal example of respect for the foundations of national security and defense are the key to our confident march to victory. The power of the native word is affirmed by millions of unbreakable people!" said Kremin.

Read more: Record number of appeals on violation of language law was received last year - Kremin. INFOGRAPHICS





