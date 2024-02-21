Ministry of Culture has decided on partners for preservation of cultural heritage. PHOTOS

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy signed memoranda of cooperation in the field of cultural heritage protection with scientific and educational organisations.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

According to the Ministry of Culture, the memorandums were signed at the Kyiv National University of Construction and Architecture (KNUBA) as part of the scientific and practical conference "Together to Preserve the Cultural Heritage of Ukraine". The parties pledged to cooperate and exchange experience on the condition of cultural heritage sites, and to develop accounting documentation for potentially valuable sites.

The signatories are Rostyslav Karandeyev, acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy, Petro Kulikov, rector of KNUBA, and Vitaliy Molochko, president of the Ukrainian International Institute for Reconstruction (UIR).

See more: 14 valuable historical artifacts stolen by Russians returned to Ukraine. PHOTOS

See more: 25 architectural monuments were damaged as result of shelling of Odesa. PHOTOS

Thus, the Ministry will have access to the scientific and practical knowledge base of the largest university in the industry, and will be able to benefit from the experience of renowned experts in urban planning, architecture, engineering and economics, united by UMIS.

Rostislav Karandeyev also expressed confidence that this document will be reflected in regulations that will make the industry more understandable, efficient and secure.

The Ministry of Culture has been cooperating with UMIS since 2023, when the institute's specialists substantiated and developed documentation for adding several sites in Kyiv to the list of cultural heritage. UMIS specialists were also involved by the UNESCO Office in Ukraine to inspect architectural monuments that were damaged or destroyed by Russian missiles in Odesa.





Speaking at the conference, Vitaliy Molochko noted that the attitude to architectural monuments and the historical environment is a manifestation of the people's level of culture, and the preservation of architectural and urban heritage has been and is an important component of the state's domestic and foreign cultural policy.

The conference was also attended by the Head of the UNESCO Office in Ukraine, Chiara Dezzi Bardeschi, who presented a modern tool for mapping cultural heritage - a visual archive containing information about unique historical sites.

"In addition to carrying out urgent emergency work, UNESCO is focusing on historic sites, such as those in Chernihiv and Odesa. We also use 3D scanning for historic buildings," added Chiara Dezzi Bardeschi.

The conference included the opening of the exhibition "Iconostasis of Ukrainian Cities" by Italian architect and lecturer at the University of Genoa Carlo Merello. His avant-garde works are an artistic expression of the suffering experienced by Ukrainian cities such as Donetsk, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Dnipro and others.

Read more: Over year, Ministry of Culture received almost six thousand letters requesting assistance in traveling abroad

















