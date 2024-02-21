Occupiers attacked places of compact residence of internally displaced persons in Dobropillia with Shaheds, two people wounded - Lubinets. PHOTOS

Last night, during an attack in the Donetsk region, Russians used Shahed drones to strike two places of compact residence of internally displaced persons in Dobropillia.

This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET reports.

"For Russia, the 'military target' is the places of compact residence of IDPs.

Dobropillia. On the night of 20-21 February, Russian occupants attacked two places of compact residence of internally displaced persons with Shahed drones. As a result of the impact of the weapons on the residential sector, two civilians were injured," the Ombudsman wrote.

As noted, IDPs, including children evacuated from the areas of active hostilities, lived there. Some of them had been there since 2014. Currently, people are even left without temporary shelter. Cars were also damaged.

