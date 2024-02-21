One resident of Kupiansk district was killed and another wounded in hostile shelling. PHOTOS

During the day, Russians struck the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region, Ivanivka village, Dvorichna village and Vilkhuvatka village were under fire.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, on 21 February 2024, at about 12:40 p.m., the Russian Armed Forces shelled the village of Ivanivka of Petropavlivka territorial community, with mortar and artillery fire, injuring a 52-year-old civilian.

In addition, at approximately 2:00 p.m., the enemy shelled Dvorichna village with artillery, killing a civilian. The deceased data is being identified.

At around 3:00 p.m., Russian servicemen also shelled the village of Vilkhuvatka, destroying and damaging residential buildings. There were no casualties. It has been preliminarily established that the enemy used two guided aerial bombs.

