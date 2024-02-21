During day, Nikopol and 4 communities in Dnipropetrovsk region suffered 19 attacks by kamikaze drones and artillery: houses, agricultural company, sports facility, gas pipeline and power line were damaged. PHOTOS

On 21 February, Russians attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region 19 times with kamikaze drones and artillery.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Nikopol, Marhanets, Myriv, Chervonohryhoriv, Pokrovsk communities. All of them suffered from enemy terror today. Nikopol district experienced 19 attacks - strikes by kamikaze drones and artillery. No people were hurt.



Instead, 4 private houses and an outbuilding were damaged. Garages and cars were smashed. An agricultural company was also destroyed. A sports facility caught fire, the fire has already been extinguished. A gas pipeline and a power line were damaged," the statement said.

