ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8368 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
951 0

During day, Nikopol and 4 communities in Dnipropetrovsk region suffered 19 attacks by kamikaze drones and artillery: houses, agricultural company, sports facility, gas pipeline and power line were damaged. PHOTOS

On 21 February, Russians attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region 19 times with kamikaze drones and artillery.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Nikopol, Marhanets, Myriv, Chervonohryhoriv, Pokrovsk communities. All of them suffered from enemy terror today. Nikopol district experienced 19 attacks - strikes by kamikaze drones and artillery. No people were hurt.

Instead, 4 private houses and an outbuilding were damaged. Garages and cars were smashed. An agricultural company was also destroyed. A sports facility caught fire, the fire has already been extinguished. A gas pipeline and a power line were damaged," the statement said.

Read more: Russians shelled Kherson region with drones and artillery during day: three people were wounded

Наслідки обстрілів Дніпропетровщини
Наслідки обстрілів Дніпропетровщини
Наслідки обстрілів Дніпропетровщини

Наслідки обстрілів Дніпропетровщини
Наслідки обстрілів Дніпропетровщини
Наслідки обстрілів Дніпропетровщини
Наслідки обстрілів Дніпропетровщини

Author: 

shoot out (13131) Nikopol (689)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 