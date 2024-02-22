Shelling per day: enemy carried out 47 shellings of Kherson region, in morning shelled village of Mykolaiv region, there are wounded (updated). PHOTO

Three people were injured in Kherson region over the last day as a result of shelling, and one person was injured in Mykolaiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

In the Kherson region, three people were wounded in the last 24 hours as a result of shelling, and residential areas were hit, said the head of the military administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

"Over the last day, the enemy carried out 47 attacks, launching 156 shells, using artillery, mortars, tanks, UAVs, and aviation. A rocket attack was launched at Chornobaivka. The Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements; a warehouse in the Kherson district; and a cellular tower in the Beryslav district," the statement said.

On 21 February, the Russian invaders fired twice at the waters of the Ochakiv district, attacked Ochakiv in the evening, and sent an FPV drone at the village of Dmytrivka in the Kutsurub district in the afternoon.

Read more on Censor.NET: Occupants shelled Mykolaiv region three times yesterday, 4 people were wounded in the Kherson region, heavy artillery shelled Marhanets, Dnipro region

On the morning of 22 February, the Russian army shelled the village of Lymani in the Halytsynivka district.

"Today, on 22 February, at 05:20 a.m., the enemy attacked the village of Lymany with multiple rocket launchers, according to preliminary information, one person was wounded - medical aid was provided on the spot. One residential building was destroyed and several nearby ones were damaged. The fire was promptly extinguished," said Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Military District Administration.

According to the Southern Defence Forces, the shelling damaged fifteen private houses, two of which were almost completely destroyed. A fire broke out in one of the private yards, which was quickly extinguished by the State Emergency Service.





