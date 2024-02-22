Explosives destroyed fighting part of enemy "Shahed", shot down on approaches to Kyiv - police. PHOTOS

Kyiv police explosive experts destroyed the warhead of an enemy Shahed kamikaze attack drone that was shot down on the outskirts of the capital.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kyiv police communication department.

It is noted that the remains of the downed drone with an intact warhead were found in a forest belt.

A local resident reported a suspicious object to the Kyiv police after he noticed a part of an object that looked like an unmanned aerial vehicle on the ground while walking.

An investigative team and bomb squad arrived at the scene and found the wreckage of a Shahed unmanned aerial vehicle and its unexploded warhead.

Law enforcement officers fenced off the dangerous area, and police explosives experts discharged the drone's warhead and brought it to a safe place, where it was destroyed.

The Kyiv police reminded that in case of detection of suspicious explosive items, one should not approach them or manipulate them, but should immediately report the discovery of a dangerous find to the police.





