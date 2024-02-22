Day in Donetsk region: Ruscists attacked 4 districts of region, houses were damaged. PHOTOS

Russian occupants shelled 4 districts of the Donetsk region overnight.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin.

Volnovakha district.

In Vuhledar, a house was damaged and Bohoiavlenka Street was shelled.

Pokrovsky district.

In the Mariinka district, a 5-storey building in Krasnohorivka was damaged. In the Kurakhove district, 4 private houses were damaged: 3 in Veselyi Hay and 1 in Hanivka.

Kramatorsk district.

In the Lyman district, 2 houses in Ozerne were damaged. In the Illinivka district, 4 houses in Romanivka were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 7 houses were damaged.

Bakhmut district.

An infrastructure facility was damaged in Toretsk. In the Chasiv Yar district, 2 private houses and 2 industrial buildings were damaged. In the Zvanivka district, Zvanivka, and Pereiizne were shelled, and in the Soledar district, Rozdolivka and Fedorivka were shelled.

Russians attacked the Donetsk region 14 times during the day. 62 people were evacuated from the front line, including 13 children.

